Dems blame the President after Iran shoots down a plane

Democrats and their media are blaming the President for the terror nation of Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

NASTY LIBERALS

Pete Buttigieg, the ex-mayor of South Bend and son of a famous communist professor, said, “Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat.”

Terrorists attack our embassy and he blames America? Iranians shoot down a plane and it’s America’s fault?

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

Ted Cruz had a terrific response: “Uh, Pete, they weren’t “caught in the middle.” They were shot down BY IRAN. Military incompetence by the leading state sponsor of terrorism. Just because Dems hate Trump doesn’t justify false equivalence w/ Iran. Soleimani was a brutal terrorist who killed hundreds of Americans.”

Uh, Pete, they weren’t “caught in the middle.” They were shot down BY IRAN. Military incompetence by the leading state sponsor of terrorism. Just because Dems hate Trump doesn’t justify false equivalence w/ Iran. Soleimani was a brutal terrorist who killed hundreds of Americans. https://t.co/KiGS8p5kHL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 9, 2020

Bill Clinton’s former victim, Juanita Broaddrick responded:

You’re such a small, small man in stature and integrity @PeteButtigieg https://t.co/8dvOaaFiUT — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 9, 2020

Rep. Jackie Speier also blamed the President. She’s a Marxist hack.

.@RepSpeier blames Trump for Iran shooting down a passenger jet: “This is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/DBeGdIozxW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2020



Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar berated President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday and cast the Iraqi militia attacking our embassy as victims on the House floor. She is anti-American and she’s dangerous.

Omar said the administration asks “us to deny reality.” Her words came after Iran launched missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq Tuesday.

“This administration says starving the Iranian economy is in defense of human rights, when it is an abuse of them,” Omar said Thursday afternoon. “That withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a demonstration of American leadership when it is an abandonment of it.”

She is a pro-Iran supporter. All these Democrats are pro-Iran, the largest sponsor of terrorism in the world.

Watch:

Canada is also blaming the President. These people are disgusting.

DISGRACE: Watch As CBC Tries To Blame Trump For Iran Shooting Down Plane Carrying 63 Canadians. https://t.co/s66lComyfC — Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) January 9, 2020