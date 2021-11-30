McConnell et al Team Up with Dems to Pass Socialist-Welfare Bill

















Sen. Joe Manchin III said on Monday that Democrats could unilaterally hike the nation’s borrowing limit with minor help from Republicans.

The deadline to raise the debt limit is December 15.

Democrats would use the budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling to pass Biden’s $1.75 trillion socialist welfare bill. It would avoid the 60-vote limit required under Senate rules.

RINO Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey thought of it.

MCCONNELL AND SCHUMER TEAM UP TO GIVE AWAY TAX DOLLARS TO THE UNDESERVING

Manchin said the compromise was increasingly the topic of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

“I understand that Senator Schumer and Senator McConnell have been speaking about this or maybe trying to find a pathway forward and hopefully we’ll find one,” said Mr. Manchin. “I think that it’s our responsibility to make sure that we take care of the debt ceiling. Democrats are now in control, so we want to make sure that we do it and do it right.”

The bill is horrendous and traitor McConnell is aiding and abetting Democrats in passing this welfare-socialist bill so they can avoid the filibusters and cost Democrats seats in Red States.

WTH!

If one Republican objects, it goes to the 60-votes to cut off debate.

HELPING DEMS WIN RE-ELECTION IN RED STATES

Originally, Republicans told Democrats to do it unilaterally via reconciliation. McConnell reversed course as usual and is helping Democrats avoid reconciliation.

Under reconciliation rules, Democrats would have to specify an exact number for increasing the nation’s borrowing limit. Such a number, which would be above $29 trillion, opens vulnerable Democrats to attack during next year’s midterm elections.

“I think the [Democratic] leadership is afraid to acknowledge the dollar amount that they want to inflict on the American people, the dollar amount of new debt that they want the authority to borrow,” said Mr. Toomey. “That’s the problem, there’s no other problem for them.”

In other words, Republicans are helping vulnerable Democrats remain in power. Some Republicans and all the Democrats have got to go.

We are going to bankrupt this nation soon. None of these fools will stop spending. They are transforming the nation into some kind of hellhole. Only 53% of the federal taxpayers pay taxes, to begin with, and now they want to bring us to unsustainable levels.

