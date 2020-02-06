McConnell immediately lines up judges & might go nuclear again

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately lined up five judges for approval. He wasted no time. McConnell is a judicial hero and is, along with the President, altering the nature of the judiciary. The activist judges are being replaced by constitutional judges.

The Senate is expected to take its first procedural vote on the slate Monday evening. Republicans will need a simple majority to end the debate on Andrew Brasher’s nomination to be a judge on the 11th Circuit.

In addition to Andrew Lynn Brasher, the judges include Joshua M. Kindred to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Alaska, Matthew Thomas Schelp to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, John Fitzgerald Kness to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, and Philip M. Halpern to be U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York.

The Senate will confirm the presidency’s 34th Circuit Court judge and 20% of the Circuit Court seats. It would leave virtually no vacancies for a Democrat president in 2021 should a Democrat win.

They might use the nuclear option to appoint judges even faster.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to pull a fast one and slow-walk every appointee and drove Senator McConnell to pull the nuclear option.

Trump currently has 128 District Court vacancies to fill, and each one can take multiple days under current rules if any senator demands a delay; if Republicans change the rules, Trump could conceivably fill most of those over the next 20 months.

In December, McConnell stated that Obama appointed 55 Circuit judges in 8 years and President Trump “has done 50 in 3 years.” One out of every four of the U.S. Circuit judges in the country has been put on the bench in the last three years.

There are almost no vacancies at the Circuit Court level and he filed cloture petitions for 13 district judges in December.

It was very nice of Barack Obama to leave all those vacancies.

Four more years, fill the vacancies!