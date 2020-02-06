Bolton refuses to give sworn statement on Ukraine to House Dems

Former national security adviser John Bolton “refused” to submit a sworn affidavit “describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct” to House Democrats. This came after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Watch:

Nadler said Wednesday it is “likely” House Democrats will subpoena Bolton and continue investigations into Trump’s hold on military aid to Ukraine. No definite decision has been made.

“For whatever reason, [Bolton] apparently was willing to testify before the Senate, but apart from that, seems intent on saving it for his book,” Schiff told host Rachel Maddow. “He’ll have to answer for that, but at this point, we have not made a decision about whether or not to move forward with a subpoena, but it is certainly something that we will be discussing.”

Bolton said on January 6 that he would testify in Trump’s impeachment trial should the Senate issue a subpoena.

The President was acquitted on both charges mostly along party lines with Romney voting to convict on abuse of power and innocent on obstruction of Congress.