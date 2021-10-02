New poll shows voters want to divide the country into Red and Blue states

















A poll conducted by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia in partnership with Project Home Fire found that 41% of Biden voters and 52% of Trump voters favor dividing the country in two between Democratic-voting and Republican-voting states.

“Yeah, it’s gotten that bad,” Mediaite writer Colby Hall wrote in his report.

The report states:

Roughly 2 in 10 Trump and Biden voters strongly agree it would be better if a “President could take needed actions without being constrained by Congress or courts,” and roughly 4 in 10 (41%) of Biden and half (52%) of Trump voters at least somewhat agree that it’s time to split the country, favoring blue/red states seceding from the union.

Having a President unconstrained is a dictatorship. We already have that with Biden who is radicalizing the right with his totalitarian rules.

Dividing into blue and red states sounds inviting but it’s only setting us up for a takeover by our enemies although that is happening now. The invasion at the border includes some very bad people from over 150 countries.

The results show that nearly half of Americans from both major political parties believe the nation’s political divide has become so toxic and irreparable that secession may well be the best solution.

More than 60% of Biden and Trump voters reportedly said they viewed America as “less a representative democracy and more a system that is run by and rigged for the benefit of the wealthy.”

Overall, more than two-thirds support … emboldening and empowering strong leaders and taking the law into their own hands when it comes to dealing with people or groups they view as dangerous,” the report stated.

The UVA Center for Politics called their findings “dangerous and alarming.”

If this continues, we will be engaged in Civil War or a dictatorship, or both. It’s very dangerous. thinking. How do we bridge the divide?

