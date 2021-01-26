McConnell-Schumer will keep the filibuster

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backed down from his demand that any Senate power-sharing agreement includes protections for the legislative filibuster. He agreed after Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema reaffirmed their opposition Monday to scrapping the procedural tool, Politico reported.

“Today, two Democratic Senators publicly confirmed they will not vote to end the legislative filibuster,” McConnell said in a statement. “They agree with President Biden’s and my view that no Senate majority should destroy the right of future minorities of both parties to help shape legislation.”

While Democrats hold the Senate majority, the chamber’s 50-50 split means that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and McConnell need to establish a power-sharing agreement, also known as an organizing resolution.