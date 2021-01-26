Authoritarianism in the form of Dems will silence you

Fox News’s Rupert Murdoch accepted an award this week and spoke to the problems his network faces. CNN and other Democrat media are attempting to destroy his network.

“For those of us in media, there’s a real challenge to confront: a wave of censorship that seeks to silence conversation, to stifle debate, to ultimately stop individuals and societies from realizing their potential. This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media, is a straitjacket on sensibility. Too many people have fought too hard in too many places for freedom of speech to be suppressed by this awful woke orthodoxy.”

Tucker read the statement last night as he introduced an interview with Glenn Greenwald.

Democrats now want to ban some people from holding jobs in government because of their personal beliefs, Tucker began. He referenced a bill by Democrat Stephanie Murphy to keep people from obtaining security clearances for some vaguely-defined beliefs, including people who believe in QAnon.

Glenn Greenwald told Tucker on his show last night that Democrats genuinely believe they have “a monopoly on objective truth.” They believe they are the “party of science and rationality.” The only way to disagree with them is “if you are a deranged conspiracy theorist or a seditionist.”

They genuinely believe, through their echo chamber, that if you disagree, “you’re a fascist.” Ironically, Democrats are trying to harness all power to silence everyone. In other words, they are behaving like fascists.

Democrats want everyone who disagrees with them silenced. They are saying it outright as they demand companies they control to silence people.

You can’t over-estimate how “bloodthirsty they are,” Greenwald said. They literally took down an entire platform.

Watch:

Related