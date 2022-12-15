McConnell to OK Omni Bill That Takes Away the House’s Power of the Purse

The Senate Republicans are about to “negotiate” away more than a third of the Omnibus bill. Someone needs to stop Mitch McConnell. The bill goes throughout the fiscal year and prevents the incoming Republican house from using the power of the purse.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said late last month that there is “widespread agreement that we’d be better off with an omnibus” than a short-term stop-gap but noted there would be “significant hurdles to get over to do that.” Since then, they seem to have agreed on a bipartisan bill.

Contact your senators, and tell them to kill this Omnibus spending bill in favor of a continuing resolution so that the new GOP House can use the power of the purse.

Republican leadership in the House will try to prevent Democrats from passing the lame-duck omnibus spending bill this year.

MCCARTHY WILL TRY TO STOP IT

“As I said last week, Republicans will soon be in the majority and in the driver’s seat to fight for our priorities,” McCarthy tweeted on Tuesday. “That’s why every Republican should be a NO on Democrats’ lame-duck omnibus bill.”

“We’re 20 days before the new members are being sworn in. We’ve got two members leading appropriations in the Senate who will no longer be here or be able to be held accountable to the constituents,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a press conference on Wednesday. That would be Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. They are negotiating what will be in the omnibus, even though they will leave office next month.

“We’ve got an Omni bill that takes 12 appropriation bills and puts them all together and adds the baseline somewhere about $100 billion,” said McCathy.

“The majority right now… wants to put a small continuing resolution to bump all the members up two days before Christmas, to try to vote on a package they cannot read, written by two individuals who will not be here on spending for the entire government.

“The Democrats have been in power. They’ve had the House, the Senate, and the presidency. They did not do their work, but they should not jam us now. They should not jam the American public. We cannot afford it.”

As Steve Scalise said, Democrats had all year to meet the deadline. Instead, they kicked the can until after the election to bring forward an enormous bill filled with left-wing pet projects.

Related