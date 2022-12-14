Moderna, CDC, FDA Didn’t Tell Us About Bone Malformations in Rat Babies

Judicial Watch announced yesterday that it had obtained records from a FOIA lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The records indicate significant numbers of rats were born with skeletal deformations:

…regarding data Moderna submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which indicate a “statistically significant” number of rats were born with skeletal deformations after their mothers were injected with the vaccine. The documents also reveal Moderna elected not to conduct a number of standard pharmacological studies on the laboratory test animals.

They also didn’t conduct standard studies.

The rats had “rib nodules” and “wavy ribs,” but that wasn’t “adverse” to Moderna. Moderna informed the FDA, and they did nothing. The CDC knew and let the vaccine move forward without informing the public.

We don’t know how that translates to humans, but people should have been informed. And further tests should have been conducted. The rush at the “speed of science” led to a serious ethical breach.

In addition to the rat problem, the “Summary” indicates :

No absorption studies with mRNA-1273 [used in Moderna’s COVID vaccine ] have been performed.

] have been performed. No metabolism studies with mRNA-1273 have been performed.

No excretion studies with mRNA-1273 have been performed.

No PK [ pharmacokinetic ] studies with mRNA-1273 have been performed.

] studies with mRNA-1273 have been performed. No other PK studies with mRNA-1273 have been performed.

That shouldn’t be a surprise. Pfizer and Moderna are only now getting around to studying the “safe and effective’ vaccines causing myocarditis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for a grand jury to be convened to investigate the companies producing the vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone, newly restored to Twitter, believes we have been subjected to military-grade psychological operations. He didn’t even know about the rat issue at the time.

Robert Malone: “All of us have been subjected to military-grade psychological operations for three years now.” pic.twitter.com/XdEGnQQUfN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 14, 2022

