McConnell told reluctant GOP “gag and vote”

THE HOUSE BILL COMES UP FOR A SENATE VOTE DESPITE GOP OBJECTIONS

The Senate will vote on the House bill of more than $100 billion for coronavirus despite Republicans objections to the paid leave provisions that will hurt small businesses. They can’t afford to pay the sick leave in the bill. The House Dems allowed larger businesses to skate and all the burden is on small business that makes up the bulk of the business in this country.

Small business is the backbone of this country and it is the cog that allows the wheel to turn. Our economy is built on small business. Over 99 percent of America’s 28.7 million firms are small businesses, according to J.P. Morgan Chase. They are our anchor.

McConnell is rejecting calls to amend the legislation to aid small businesses, which may be unable to afford the paid sick leave mandated in the bill for those that employ more than 50 people.

That will force many small businesses out of business. Telling them to pay now and the government will help them out later is stupid. They don’t have the money to pay their employees to stay home.

The Senate Majority Leader advised Republicans who object to the bill to “gag and vote for it anyway.” They must show the public they are acting.

How will that work for the unemployed?

WAIT FOR THE NEXT BILL

Instead of fixing the bill and helping small businesses in this bill, McConnell suggests they’ll look at it in the much larger $850 billion measure to be introduced.

McConnell said it is important for the Senate to clear the House bill for President Trump’s signature to show the public Congress is acting to help reduce the economic destruction now being caused by the virus and near-quarantine of most of the public.

No one is mentioning the oil war which is a big part of the stock market collapse. It’s a good time to buy.

The measure would provide expanded unemployment insurance and 10 days of paid sick leave for some workers.

All of that is very temporary and it will not keep employers from laying off staff or staying in business, in our humble opinion.