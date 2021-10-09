McConnell warns Biden he won’t cave to Dems again, blah, blah, blah

















Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday alerted Joe Biden that the GOP won’t help in “any future effort to mitigate consequences of Democratic mismanagement,” after agreeing Thursday to allow Democrats raise the nation’s debt limit.

McConnell won’t cave again, maybe. After he did, Schumer sought to use it against him with nasty vitriol on the Senate floor.

“Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January,” wrote McConnell. “I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis.”

Mr. McConnell cited the “hysterics” of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who slammed Republicans immediately after they helped him approve the debt measure. Schumer blamed Republicans for “obstruction” and said they were trying to push the nation over a cliff.

It was bizarre, but it’s all about the soundbites.

It was so vile that Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, who sat behind Schumer during the clownish display, made faces and cut out mid-speech.

Not sure what’s going on here pic.twitter.com/sdjtEbUZwx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2021

“In a bizarre spectacle, Senator Schumer exploded in a rant that was so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him,” Mr. McConnell told Biden.

“His tantrum encapsulated and escalated a pattern of angry incompetence from Senator Schumer. This childish behavior only further alienated the Republican members who helped facilitate this short-term patch. It has poison to the well even further.”

They allegedly weren’t going to raise the debt ceiling again in any case.

Democrats threatened to end the filibuster and McConnell backed down. In a game of chicken, McConnell will be the first to fold every time. Democrats think he as being ‘wily’ and is really planning a next step.

What a crew.

Democrats know how to street fight, but Republicans under McConnell do not.

“The Senate Democratic Leader had three months’ notice to handle one of his most basic governing duties,” Mr. McConnell said Friday in his letter. “Amazingly, even this proved to be asking too much.”

The GOP leader told Mr. Biden that Republicans are unlikely to “step up” again in the future.

We’ll see. So far, they always back down and seem to not realize what they are dealing with in these hardcore left-wing partisans.

The 11 Republicans who caved are John Barrasso (WY) Roy Blunt (MO) Susan Collins (ME) John Cornyn (TX) Mitch McConnell (KY) Shelley Moore Capito (WV) Lisa Murkowski (AK) Rob Portman (OH) Mike Rounds (SD) Richard Shelby (AL) John Thune (SD).

What will it take to get these guys in the fight?

We have two words for McConnell — STOP CAVING!

