Senator Mitch McConnell scorches America First “isolationism,” demands Trump ensure “hard power” in all facets of the world such as Ukraine, Axios reports.

The Kentucky Republican offered a critique of the president-elect in a Foreign Affairs essay on Monday, warning against the “right-wing flirtation with isolation and decline.”

“America will not be made great again by those who simply want to manage its decline,” McConnell wrote.

“The response to four years of weakness must not be four years of isolation,” said the warmonger.

Mitch McConnell did nothing and said little about the invasion by foreigners, many of whom are criminals. Unfortunately, he is still very powerful. McConnell will chair the Senate Defense Appropriations panel next year, teeing up a potential clash with a White House that could pursue a wholesale revamp of U.S. foreign policy. How does Trump get around him?

McConnell called on the incoming Trump administration to invest more money in the military and not forfeit U.S. involvement in Europe in favor of focusing on Asia, particularly China. He called the two regions “interconnected challenges.”

“Standing up to China will require Trump to reject the myopic advice that he prioritizes that challenge by abandoning Ukraine,” McConnell added. “A Russian victory would not only damage the United States’ interest in European security and increase U.S. military requirements in Europe; it would also compound the threats from China, Iran, and North Korea.”

McConnell will settle for nothing less than a Russian surrender, which will never happen. He’s handicapping Trump’s efforts to end the war and keep NATO out of Ukraine, on Russia’s border.

You will rarely hear McConnell talk about the US’s welfare. He doesn’t care what the people want. He demeans us instead.

Zelensky Sends a Warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that if the United States stops funding the war in Ukraine, it risks losing its leadership role within NATO and on the global stage.

I don’t care what Zelensky says, but one must wonder who tells him to say this. Is it Mark Rutte or Mitch McConnell?

If NATO Chief Mark Rutte kicks the US out, they have nothing. Only Turkey, a fair weather friend, can defend itself.

Our allies in NATO have spent years not contributing to their defense. They have also engaged in spying and attempting to influence our elections.

We ask, who will be the loser if the US is out of NATO? Mitch McConnell thinks it’s isolationism to end wars or demand everyone pay their fair share.

The US pays 16% of the NATO budget and additional funds from the defense budget. Members are supposed to pay 2%; this year, Germany paid 2% for the first time. That percentage does not include the constant flow of millions and billions to Ukraine.

President Trump can’t unilaterally pull out of NATO, and doesn’t want to. He uses the threat to get them to pay up, but McConnell continually takes away his bargaining chips. Congress must agree. NATO was supposed to be a defensive alliance for the North Atlantic. The US keeps expanding to Russia’s border. Russia has every right to object.

Meanwhile, the current threat to the US is in the Pacific. We ignore that.

