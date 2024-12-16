Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Might Resign

Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s top lieutenant, resigned this morning. She cited differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how to confront Donald Trump’s “America First” policies and threatened tariffs.

He offered her a different position in the Cabinet.

Her resignation is a disaster for the increasingly unpopular Justin Trudeau.

Sources tell CTV News that the prime minister has conveyed to the cabinet that he is considering prorogation or resignation, and he’s potentially planning to address Parliament this afternoon.

Prorogation is putting Parliament in stasis without dissolving it.

The 25% tariff threatened by Donald Trump will probably put Canada into recession since three-quarters of their exports go to the United States.

Freeland wants to cut out “political gimmicks to prepare for Trump’s tariffs.

