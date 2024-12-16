Small Drones Divert Military Traffic in Ohio

An Air Force base in Ohio has had to divert military traffic because of an incursion of drones into their airspace tonight. The clip is a tape of air traffic from Wright-Patterson AFB yesterday evening:

Wright-Patterson AFB ATC diverting ‘over base’ air traffic due to ‘unknown heavy UAS’ drone incursions. pic.twitter.com/Ek9hgoICGl — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) December 16, 2024

Fox News reported small drones were spotted over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend, according to base officials.

Wright-Patterson AFB Chief of Public Affairs Bob Purtiman confirmed to Fox News on Sunday that “small unmanned aerial systems” were spotted over and in the vicinity of the Air Force base between Friday and Saturday.

“To date, installation leaders have determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents, facilities, or assets,” Purtiman said. “We are taking all appropriate measures to safeguard Wright-Patterson and its residents. Our units continue to monitor the airspace and are working with local authorities to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities, and assets.”

If nothing else, drones are becoming a problem.

Worse yet, we don’t have drones of our own with cameras to go up and record what they look like or tag them to follow or flat out shoot one down if it resisted surveillance. https://t.co/0dTxxEydtk — Lance Wallnau (@lancewallnau) December 15, 2024

Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich suggested on Sunday that they could be a Pearl Harbor moment. There is a point there. We seem to have no infrastructure to guard against them and what they might carry.

All this while our borders were open for four years.

NY Governor Hochul is pushing for legislation that will force all drones to be registered.

Hochul said it was part of “further assistance” still needed from Congress

“Passing the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act will give New York and our peers the authority and resources required to respond to circumstances like we face today,” she said.

They always need a new act that usually does little more than take our freedoms away. I don’t trust them.

They want this law badly. However, they do need to be regulated.

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, provided an update Sunday on a rash of apparent drone sightings in the New Jersey region, saying the federal government will take action to address concerns but signaled that officials don’t have the authority to shoot them down.

This administration does whatever it wants. It can shoot one or two of the big ones down.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” Mayorkas told ABC News’ “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning. “I want to assure the American public that we in the federal government have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

Nothing “the border is secure Mayorkas” says is reassuring.

