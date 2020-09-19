McConnell will put a Trump Supreme Court nominee on the floor for a vote

By
M. Dowling
-
2

“No, no, no” is trending on Twitter over the sad death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87 from cancer of the pancreas. This was her fifth bout with the disease. She fought courageously. Despite her very liberal ideas, she was very kind and respectful to the new constitutionalists on the court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer already stated that the next president should replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer said in a tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just announced that a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor by the full Senate, the AP just reported.

Mr. McConnell did not lay out timing, but said flatly that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

NO, NO, NO MORE CONSTITUTIONALISTS

The “no, no, no” on Twitter is also trending at the possibility of another constitutionalist on the court.

The left is distraught over the possibility of another constitutionalist replacing RBG on the court. However, previously Lisa Murkowski, Chuck Grassley, and Mitt Romney have said they will not commit to voting for a new Justice until after Inauguration Day. Senator Collins, who is in a very tight race in Maine, is on the spot.

Other senators in tight races are also on the spot: Thom Tillis, Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, and Joni Ernst.

The left cancel culture is already putting pressure on senators:

Posts from bigoted leftists are starting to appear:

People of the left say he can’t go back on what he said in the past. However, that was before Democrats went insane.

As if Democrats stick to their word:

This is from an NBC News analyst:

The right wants a successor but it’s complicated:

AMY CONEY BARRETT

Amy Coney Barrett has the inside track as President Trump’s choice for Supreme Court Justice. She is a true conservative and constitutionalist.

MCCONNELL’S REASONING

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would need two months to push through a Supreme Court Justice.

Senator McConnell reversed a former opinion on not appointing a Supreme Court Justice in the last year of a president’s term.

McConnell, who is up for reelection, has vowed that he will try to fill an open seat.

“If you’re asking me a hypothetical … we would fill it,” McConnell told Fox News in February.

There are very important issues coming up that need to be settled and Republicans can’t let this go for months. We need a Justice.

When McConnell said he didn’t believe in replacing a senator in the last year of a President’s term, the Senate was controlled by Republicans, while Mr. Obama was a Democrat. Mr. McConnell said this year there’s a Republican president and a GOP Senate.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” he said in a statement Friday.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise,” he said.

Democrats will put the pedal to the metal if they win.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  1. Democrats don’t have a leg to stand on complaining about a justice being chosen prior to January 20th. Obama tried to do the same thing during his last year when Scalia died in bed with a pillow over his face. I guess it was the right thing to do when Obama did it.

Leave a Reply