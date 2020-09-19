McConnell will put a Trump Supreme Court nominee on the floor for a vote

“No, no, no” is trending on Twitter over the sad death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87 from cancer of the pancreas. This was her fifth bout with the disease. She fought courageously. Despite her very liberal ideas, she was very kind and respectful to the new constitutionalists on the court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer already stated that the next president should replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer said in a tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just announced that a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor by the full Senate, the AP just reported.

Mr. McConnell did not lay out timing, but said flatly that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

NO, NO, NO MORE CONSTITUTIONALISTS

The “no, no, no” on Twitter is also trending at the possibility of another constitutionalist on the court.

The left is distraught over the possibility of another constitutionalist replacing RBG on the court. However, previously Lisa Murkowski, Chuck Grassley, and Mitt Romney have said they will not commit to voting for a new Justice until after Inauguration Day. Senator Collins, who is in a very tight race in Maine, is on the spot.

Other senators in tight races are also on the spot: Thom Tillis, Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, and Joni Ernst.

The left cancel culture is already putting pressure on senators:

Silent Republican Senators who were hoping that we’d save their asses on Election Day now have to save ours. Looking at you Sens. Murkowski, Romney, Collins, Toomey, Sasse… SCOTUS — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 19, 2020

Posts from bigoted leftists are starting to appear:

People of the left say he can’t go back on what he said in the past. However, that was before Democrats went insane.

gotcha quotes from Mitch McConnell aren’t going to do it — absolutely going to take mass radical action to keep them from stealing that seat — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 18, 2020

As if Democrats stick to their word:

You don’t confirm Supreme Court justices during the last year of a presidential term. You let the voters have a say. Democrats have to keep Mitch Mcconnell to his word (from 2016) — David Pakman (@dpakman) September 19, 2020

Under no circumstances should Justice Ginsberg’s seat be filled prior to the inauguration of the next president. To fill her seat would not only defy precedent set by Mitch McConnell, it would spit on the incredible legacy Justice Ginsberg leaves behind. https://t.co/YdIPDViJtP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 19, 2020

We will not allow Mitch McConnell to desecrate RBG’s seat. We will not permit it. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) September 18, 2020

This is from an NBC News analyst:

First thought on the death of #RuthBaderGinsburg is sorrow. Second is deep appreciation for her patriotic service. Third is of the cadaverous, blood-sucking #MitchMcConnell, who will try to jam through another automaton #Trumpian Justice. Fourth: it can’t be allowed to happen. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 18, 2020

The right wants a successor but it’s complicated:

1) The Susan Collins race has just become important. She was already targeted by the left over Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. 2) Both sides will be energized. The Get Out the Vote street game has just become more vital. 3) Mitch McConnell. Do your magic. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) September 18, 2020

AMY CONEY BARRETT

Amy Coney Barrett has the inside track as President Trump’s choice for Supreme Court Justice. She is a true conservative and constitutionalist.

Get to know this name and her story now because you’ll be hearing a ton about her for the next 7 weeks: Amy Coney Barrett – who will almost undoubtedly be President Trump’s choice to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 19, 2020

MCCONNELL’S REASONING

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would need two months to push through a Supreme Court Justice.

Senator McConnell reversed a former opinion on not appointing a Supreme Court Justice in the last year of a president’s term.

McConnell, who is up for reelection, has vowed that he will try to fill an open seat.

“If you’re asking me a hypothetical … we would fill it,” McConnell told Fox News in February.

There are very important issues coming up that need to be settled and Republicans can’t let this go for months. We need a Justice.

When McConnell said he didn’t believe in replacing a senator in the last year of a President’s term, the Senate was controlled by Republicans, while Mr. Obama was a Democrat. Mr. McConnell said this year there’s a Republican president and a GOP Senate.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” he said in a statement Friday.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise,” he said.

Democrats will put the pedal to the metal if they win.

Democrats said last week that they would employ the nuclear option if they take a majority. There are no norms here anymore. No choice for @realDonaldTrump and @senatemajldr. They have to make a nomination immediately. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 18, 2020