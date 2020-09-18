Another fake black leader admits she’s white

Satchuel Pagelyn Cole, a highly visible community leader advocating for racial and social justice in Indiana, apologized for pretending she’s black.

“I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white,” she wrote on social media.

Cole — who uses pronouns they/them — worked with Indy10 Black Lives Matter and Indy SURJ, apologized, and admitted lying in a social media post.

She is active in the LGBTQ community and is currently incommunicado.

“Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about. I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white. I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person. I have caused harm to the city, friends, and the work that I held so dear,” Cole posted on a Facebook page under the name Satch Paige.

The apology is the only public post on the page. Cole has at least one other Facebook page, but IndyStar found Cole had used the Satch Paige account as recently as Aug. 31 to post about their work as an apartment manager.

Leaders of Indy10 Black Lives Matter, Indy SURJ, and Indy Pride declined to comment.

She only admitted it because the day before BlackIndyLive.com exposed her race on their website.

Cole had based their racial identity, Anderson said, on a claim that their father was Black.

She is actually Jennifer Lynn Benton and changed her name in 2010.

She’s number 4 of the fake black leaders.

There was a doctoral student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison CV Vitolo-Haddad who issued a public apology this week after accusations emerged online that they were presenting as Black person despite being mostly of Italian ancestry. She uses they/them pronouns.

That came the day after a professor at George Washington U admitted she isn’t black.

The original is Rachel Dolezal who keeps changing her name. She’s Nkechi Diallo now and she uses her birth name.

Cole is anti-white: