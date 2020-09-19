Trump finds out from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg has died

President Trump found out from a reporter that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. His immediate reaction was that “she led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that.”

WATCH: Trump hears from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg has died. “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time.” “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that.” pic.twitter.com/5Na3vHzP7f — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 19, 2020

People seem surprised he didn’t immediately talk about filling her seat.

Other condolences are pouring in

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Former President George W. Bush praised the high court justice as a “smart and humorous trailblazer.”

“Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Bush said in a statement. “She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who, like other key Democrats called for Ginsburg’s seat to be filled only after the November presidential election, praised her as a trailblazer.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980, called her a “beacon of justice” and vowed to pray for her family. “Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Carter said in a statement. “A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman.” Ginsburg’s death is a “devastating” loss for the country, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the late jurist an “icon” with a “towering intellect.” “Justice Ginsberg embodied justice, brilliance, and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. Ginsburg’s “sharp legal mind, tenacity, and resilience leave a remarkable imprint on our nation and her legacy will live on for generations to come,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Kellyanne Conway tweeted, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace.”