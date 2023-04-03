LA Supervisors Move to Empty Out LA County Jails

LA County’s Soros DA is George Gascon, who refuses to imprison criminals or gives them light sentences. It seems his WOKE LA supervisors are just as incompetent as Gascon. Instead of prison sentences, they would get a slap on the wrist.

Democrats Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis proposed a motion to depopulate jails by releasing incarcerated suspects to Tuesday’s board meeting.

The proposal came after protesters demanded the closing of the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles last week.

EMPTY OUT THE JAILS

The supervisors proposed a motion to depopulate and decarcerate the LA County jails by releasing inmates. They are also considering letting criminals out with bail under $50,000.

It would “declare the state of mental health services and overcrowding in the Los Angeles County jails a humanitarian crisis.” That would require “the county to move with all deliberate speed on meaningful solutions.” They would “prioritize decreasing the number of individuals entering the Los Angeles County jails.”

If passed, the local sheriff would review bail thresholds and release the inmates with bail at $50,000 or below. The Los Angeles Superior Court would be directed to “implement the Emergency Bail Schedule that was in place at the height of the COVID pandemic.” They would “prioritize increased opportunities for pre-trial release.”

Critics say the proposal could allow for the release of violent suspects. This would potentially include a man who plowed through a carnival in November.

It’s hard to believe there are so many crazy people with authority.

