MD Judge Orders 18 Fed Agencies to Undo Firings of Probationary Workers

Maryland U.S. District Court Judge James Bredar issued an order directing 18 federal agencies to “undo” the “purported terminations” of thousands of probationary federal workers before Tuesday, April 8. However, the order only applies to states whose attorneys general brought the case.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia are among the states impacted by Wednesday’s ruling.

This is the ultimate in corruption and judicial abuse.

Here are some of the judges who are lawlessly issuing injunctions with no one stopping them:

District Judges James Boasberg, Amir Ali, Loren AliKhan, William Alsup, Deborah Boardman, John Coughenour, Paul A. Engelmayer, Amy Berman Jackson, Angel Kelley, Brendan A. Hurson, Royce Lamberth, Joseph Laplante, John McConnell, and Leo Sorokin.

No laws give them the right to run the government. As Newt Gingrich said, it’s a judicial coup d’etat, and it is against the American people.

Where is the Supreme Court and Congress? Where is the urgency? Will Chief Justice Roberts defy the people’s will?

