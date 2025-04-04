Fed Chair: Inflation Is Down But There Is a Warning

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the Trump administration’s expansive new tariffs will likely lead to higher inflation and slower growth.

Powell said that the tariffs, and their likely impacts on the economy and inflation, are “significantly larger than expected.” He also said that the import taxes are “highly likely” to lead to “at least a temporary rise in inflation,” but added that “it is also possible that the effects could be more persistent.”

“Our obligation is to … make certain that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem,” Powell said in remarks delivered in Arlington, Virginia.

He also said inflation is back down after Bidenflation.

FED CHAIR SAYS: "INFLATION IS BACK DOWN TO MUCH MORE NORMAL LEVELS, BUT…"

Jerome Powell says the inflation from 2021 and 2022 are still being felt, but things are in place to soon feel a drop for Americans. pic.twitter.com/b2ZVEs1I7B — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 4, 2025

The tariffs are expected to cause short-term issues but long-term gains. Don’t panic.

President Trump calls on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates as the 10 Year Treasury has fallen below 4%. He’s always late in addressing issues.

He wrote on Truth Social:

“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always “late,” but he could now change his image, and quickly. Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months – A BIG WIN for America. CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!”

We all know Powell won’t do it.

Keep perspective:

(*wrings hands) ☹️ Oh no, the Dow is in free fall…it hasn’t been this low since…LITERALLY 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/a08X9mYCoU — Joshua T. Hosler (@JoshuaHosler) April 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email