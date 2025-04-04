Tim Walz’s Huge Endorsement as He Eyes a Future Presidency

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Democrat VP choice Tim Walz received a big endorsement and it’s an appropriate one as he tours about promoting his future presidential run. The Satanists endorsed him. Satan will likely side with him in his quest for power.

Tim earned it. He allowed them to put up an expansive holiday display. There is a special place in Hell for this guy.

Elon Musk called him out, but he is vying for Lucifer’s support so what could Elon expect?

Tim Walz is now blathering about tariffs. Yet, he has no stocks, no mutual funds, no properties.


