Tim Walz’s Huge Endorsement as He Eyes a Future Presidency

Democrat VP choice Tim Walz received a big endorsement and it’s an appropriate one as he tours about promoting his future presidential run. The Satanists endorsed him. Satan will likely side with him in his quest for power.

WOW: The Democratic Coalition of Satan Worshippers are thanking Tim Walz for not standing in the way of spreading Satanism at the Minnesota State Capitol. They go on to say “Satan has a special place for [Walz].” pic.twitter.com/Kxf730MxYI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 3, 2025

Tim earned it. He allowed them to put up an expansive holiday display. There is a special place in Hell for this guy.

How evil is @GovTimWalz?? This evil. He permits a satan shrine inside our Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/a1xRvNXyyx — Erik Mortensen (@MortForUs) December 15, 2024

Elon Musk called him out, but he is vying for Lucifer’s support so what could Elon expect?

So glad Elon called out Tim Walz. How can anyone that runs for VP be cheering on the demise of an American company? Just proves how Anti-American Walz is! pic.twitter.com/sDewl1QdkL — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) March 29, 2025

Tim Walz is now blathering about tariffs. Yet, he has no stocks, no mutual funds, no properties.

Walz: "Voters regret it. Nobody signed up to insult Canadians." pic.twitter.com/iWNcSnQ3N8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 3, 2025

