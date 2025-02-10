Media Again Calls Lift Every Voice & Sing the Black National Anthem

Grammy-winning musician Ledisi performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the 2025 Super Bowl, delivering her rendition of the song that the divisive media calls the black national anthem.

Lift Every Voice and Sing has been performed at every Super Bowl since 2021. Last year, Andra Day performed it ahead of the 2024 championship game.

@ledisi performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” prior to Super Bowl LIX pic.twitter.com/LapZMgywZQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

I wish the media would stop making it a black anthem, dividing us by race.

