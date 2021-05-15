Media and the Squad lie about the Hamas rocket attacks



















Israel is on the brink of war with the terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

This past week, Hamas launched more than 1,600 rockets into Israel — 90% of which were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome. This was after a violent confrontation between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Temple Mount, near the third-holiest site in Islam.

The rioters had protested the eviction of Palestinians who have not paid rent for living on land owned by Israelis. The riot broke out just before Israel’s Supreme Court could decide the issue.

The squatters haven’t paid rent since 1982. You can read the history from the 1800s at PJ Media, but the point is the media is lying.

The communist Squad is also lying, claiming these allegedly poor innocents are being unfairly evicted.

Reps. André Carson (D-Ind.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)condemned the evictions, claiming they represent a “direct violation of international law, the Geneva Convention, and basic human rights.”

The Democratic Socialists of America claimed that the Sheikh Jarrah evictions represented part of the “ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians everywhere.”

That’s a total lie.

DSA is to the Left of the Communist Party USA and they hate Jews.

The media is pretending Israel was the aggressor. There is no oppression here. Israel is rightfully defending itself.

As an aside, since 2007, Israel has been trying to destroy the Hamas tunnels. The network of tunnels are used to ambush Israelis, including soldiers. Israel claims they obliterated most of the tunnels.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu:

"It has been 5 days since Hamas brazenly fired rockets at Jerusalem and other Israeli cities in a totally unprovoked attack. This past week, millions of Israelis were forced into bomb shelters as missiles rained down on our cities."https://t.co/ToeJPuwMCB pic.twitter.com/qCuvnfYkIB — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 15, 2021

Related

















