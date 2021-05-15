It’s true! Elise Stefanik is not as fiscally conservative as Ilhan Omar



















The conservative Club for Growth came out against Elise Stefanik as the Cheney replacement. Stefanik is too liberal.

“Elise Stefanik is NOT a good spokesperson for the House Republican Conference,” the group tweeted. “She is a liberal with a 35% CFGF lifetime rating, 4th worst in the House GOP. House Republicans should find a conservative to lead messaging and win back the House Majority.”

Elise Stefanik is NOT a good spokesperson for the House Republican Conference. She is a liberal with a 35% CFGF lifetime rating, 4th worst in the House GOP. House Republicans should find a conservative to lead messaging and win back the House Majority. — Club for Growth (@club4growth) May 5, 2021

Out of all GOP House members, Stefanik currently has a ranking of 197, placing her among the bottom five Republican lawmakers who have a score from the organization.

Chip Roy threw his hat in the ring and would have been a great replacement since Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise aren’t all that conservative either.

It is true that Ilhan Omar has a more fiscally conservative record than Stefanik:

I still wouldn’t vote for Omar to be third in command of the Republican Party [that’s a joke].

Donald Trump made a mistake supporting Stefanik. His judgment was clouded by the fact that Stefanik supported him during the unconstitutional impeachment.

Republicans are destroying themselves. They went from bad to worse with Stefanik. As the Right faces an existential threat from the hard-Left, they continue to act stupidly.

Even if they take back the House in 2022, we can expect a lot of infighting given the line-up in leadership. The flaws within the party structure will prevent them from putting up a viable defense against the socialists and communists of the Democrat Party.

Related

















