Media Blames Gov. Abbott for Illegal Crossers in Blue Cities

The corrupt media is treating the Biden-Obama staff’s illegal immigration/open border policy as a non-problem and is blaming Gov. Abbott for sending a proportionately small number of illegals to the blue cities. They said on Face the Nation that it’s not humanitarian.

They are suddenly concerned about humanitarian issues such as illegals arriving in Chicago and Denver tired and hungry. That’s how they came into Texas, too, but Texas did give them food and a nice comfortable bus to travel to where they wanted to go.

The blue mayors of Denver and Chicago claim they care about humanitarian issues but couldn’t care less about child sex trafficking, drugs, cartels, terrorists, but let’s make sure they have the okay of the blue city mayors before they are sent to their cities because they really care.

They will not ask for the new Democrats pouring in to be stopped and deported, but they do want federal taxpayers to pay for this mess.

FACE THE NATION

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) needed to coordinate sending migrants to cities so it can be done in a “humanitarian way.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: There are reports of a plane from Texas landing in Chicago carrying more migrants that arrived around 1 am. I’m wondering if Texas officials gave you any heads up – who’s on the plane – what happens next? [That is how they are coming in over the border]

MAYOR JOHNSON: Well, what we have is clearly- clearly an international and federal crisis that local governments are being asked to subsidize, and this is unsustainable; none of our local economies are positioned to be able to carry on such a mission. And what we have attempted to do is to create structure and some coordination around this- this humanitarian crisis. ..unfortunately, the governor of Abbott, the governor of Texas, Governor Abbott, is determined to continue to sow seeds of chaos. ..and last night, and several nights before, a number of buses continued to arrive in the city of Chicago, throughout the country without any coordination. And now he’s taken on this very dangerous task of placing individuals on airplanes and flying them into our various cities. This is certainly a matter of- of not just- of our national security. But it’s the type of chaos that this governor is committed to administering.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Mr. Mayor of Denver, to be clear here, I know that you have looked at New York and Chicago making decisions to restrict bus arrivals. Are you trying to take measures in your city to restrict them from even arriving in the first place?

MAYOR JOHNSTON: No, all we want is a system that is- that is humanitarian for both the new folks that are arriving and for our cities and our city employees. And so, we understand there will be an inflow; we have already had 35,000 migrants arrive to Denver, we’ve successfully helped them integrate into the country here. What we don’t want is people arriving at 2:00 in the morning at a city and county building with women and children outside in 10-degree weather and no support. And so, we want buses here to do what every other bus does, which is land at a bus station and a bus stop at hours when we can have staff there to receive them and to direct them towards services. And so we understand the flow is coming. We just want it to be coordinated, and in a humanitarian way, which we think makes it effective for the city and for those newcomers. That means things like arriving 8:00-5:00, Monday to Friday, with notice.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right. And I understand that you haven’t been able to get the state of Texas to stop sending people. But when it comes to your party’s leadership, as Senator Graham said, you have asked the White House for more help. Did they respond to your public call?

MAYOR JOHNSTON: Yeah, we’ve talked to the White House. We’ve talked to leadership there, and we think they agree on the core needs that we see. I mean, we think this is a solvable problem. There are key priorities we need. We need federal dollars to help support our work here in the cities. We also need federal dollars for more support at the border, the ability to adjudicate asylum claims more quickly so they can be done in 90 days and not in four to six years. That makes a massive difference. If we have the resources for cities to support us, if we have, when people arrive, we actually have work authorization when they get to a place like Denver so we can put them to work, which is what they want. And we have a coordinated entry plan where it’s not just the governor of Texas deciding what cities to send people to.

