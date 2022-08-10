Media Didn’t Get the Serial Killer Story They Were Hoping For

The media has been wild with speculation over a serial killer of Muslim men. We now likely know who and why four Muslim men were murdered. The murderer was not a white supremacist. The tragedy appears to be something quite different.

Authorities said that a Muslim man from Afghanistan was charged Tuesday with killing two other Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is suspected of two similar slayings that sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide.

Officials announced the arrest of 51-year-old Muhammad Syed a day after he was taken into custody. He is charged with two of the murders and likely committed the other two.

Investigators received tips from the city’s Muslim community that pointed toward Syed, who has lived in the U.S. for about five years, police said. A mosque president said Syed is a Sunni Muslim, and he was angry his daughter married a Shiite Muslim. That was enough for him to murder four men.

“Detectives discovered evidence that shows the offender knew the victims to some extent, and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings,” police said in a news release. So coy.

This will spell the end of media interest in this horrific story.

Breaking: Albuquerque mosque president tells @AvaSasani that the authorities told him the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men is Sunni Muslim and targeted the victims because he was angry over his daughter marrying a Shiite Muslim. https://t.co/J8REmP8DTz — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) August 9, 2022

Related