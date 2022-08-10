Meet the Judge Who Approved a Warrant to Raid Mar-a-Lago

By
M Dowling
-
1
36

Watch Judge Bruce Reinhardt discuss Prince Andrew and Hillary Clinton in the clip below. Judge Reinhardt is the judge who signed the warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago, and we’re guessing it didn’t take too much to convince this judge with poor judgment.

Reinhardt is also infamous for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He defended Epstein’s accomplices – child abusers.

Maze does a great job of finding these gems.

Here is another:


1 Comment
Adonis
Adonis
19 seconds ago

So it wasn’t very hard for FBI to find this leftist corrupt moron to sign search warrant.

