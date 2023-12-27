Here Come The New Democrats, Most Will Be On Welfare

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

A new study indicates more than half of households headed by a non-citizen are receiving welfare benefits, and millions more are coming. Thank a Democrat for the open borders. Why aren’t all the Republicans screaming?

The Center for Immigration Studies analyzed the 2022 Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation to find the data.

“Analysis of this data shows both immigrants and the U.S.-born make extensive use of means-tested anti-poverty programs, with immigrant households significantly more likely to receive benefits,” the study, authored by Steven A. Camarota and Karen Zeigler, concluded.

A 54 percent majority of immigrant households used at least one welfare program in 2022, according to the study. This figure includes those naturalized as U.S. citizens.

Even more migrant households use welfare benefits when those headed by a naturalized citizen are excluded.

A hefty 59 percent of households headed by either a green card holder or an illegal alien are on welfare, according to the study.

Many get welfare because they have anchor babies.

Here Come Your New Democrats Welfare Recipients


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

Democrats inviting those many millions of illegals are intentionally harming the US economy, harming in fact wounding social cohesion, and intentionally accelerating the replacement,

Some may use different words than “crime” but by doing that, Democrats are committing a crime against the US people.

Democrats are violating the law, and dare I say are raping the USA’s sovereignty.

And you are forced to pay for those crimes with your taxes ( it is the same in Canada but at a scale a 100 smaller )

Just imagine if Trump becomes President and he invites 6 or 8 or 12 Million Russians of which 75 % will vote Republican…just imagine how many cities Demcorats would set on fire.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz