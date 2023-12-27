Here Come The New Democrats, Most Will Be On Welfare

A new study indicates more than half of households headed by a non-citizen are receiving welfare benefits, and millions more are coming. Thank a Democrat for the open borders. Why aren’t all the Republicans screaming?

The Center for Immigration Studies analyzed the 2022 Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation to find the data.

“Analysis of this data shows both immigrants and the U.S.-born make extensive use of means-tested anti-poverty programs, with immigrant households significantly more likely to receive benefits,” the study, authored by Steven A. Camarota and Karen Zeigler, concluded.

A 54 percent majority of immigrant households used at least one welfare program in 2022, according to the study. This figure includes those naturalized as U.S. citizens.

Even more migrant households use welfare benefits when those headed by a naturalized citizen are excluded.

A hefty 59 percent of households headed by either a green card holder or an illegal alien are on welfare, according to the study.

Many get welfare because they have anchor babies.

Here Come Your New Democrats Welfare Recipients

Another herd of felons (illegal immigrants) headed to America. Do you notice they say men, women, and children, yet there’s only a handful of women and children?#BorderCrisis #BorderInvasion pic.twitter.com/82czYodnpy — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) December 26, 2023

They are not migrants… They are terrorists or illegal aliens. https://t.co/I3RhkFg29e — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 26, 2023

America’s elected and appointed officials no longer enforce laws on the books. The Executive branch legislates through executive order and feckless judges apply laws meant for US citizens to illegal immigrants who break the laws to be here. We do NOT have a nation without borders pic.twitter.com/fM3pHiN245 — Booker (@BookerSparticus) December 26, 2023

#BREAKING CBP sources confirm migrant encounters have surpassed 250k for the month of December—On pace to break the previous record set in September of 269,735. The majority, 66k+ have entered through Arizona’s Tucson sector (Lukeville) this month—While 60k+ entered through… pic.twitter.com/0lDpvPy3PN — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 26, 2023

Your new neighbors are on the way. This caravan is heading for the U.S. border: pic.twitter.com/CfA4x6NRYm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 25, 2023

This massive caravan is currently on its way to invading the U.S. border. We’ve become so numb to the invasion that most of you will likely scroll past this video and forget about it. That is exactly what the regime wants. pic.twitter.com/FK5UmFJfvA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 24, 2023

Migrants in Caravan “Demands” help from Biden! pic.twitter.com/LKTXsiCI68 — Trump Girl (@MAGA__Patriot) December 26, 2023

This Is What’s Left Behind As Caravan After Caravan Of Illegal Immigrants Are Being Led Across Our Wide Open US Mexico Southern Border Where are all the Climate Activists? pic.twitter.com/mt8cIhfu2r — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 26, 2023

