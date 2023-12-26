Ye Apologizes in Hebrew After Another Wild Rant

Ye, aka Kanye West, apologized in Hebrew to the Jewish community for his “unplanned” antisemitic “outburst” earlier this month.

Ye posted the apology to his Instagram page early Tuesday morning.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he said in a statement written in Hebrew.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” the post continued.

The rapper, 46, ended the post by saying that forgiveness “is important to me” and that he was “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Ye had gone on another rant.

“Because you got a mug shot, you with us now?” Ye asked, referring to Trump’s arrest. “No … what you gonna do for us?”

He complained about co-parenting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. … Bring your sponsorships to that,” he said in a video widely circulated on social media and obtained by TMZ. “I don’t give a f— n—-. I don’t give a f— about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so.”

He is diagnosed with bi-polar. It’s a very devastating disease for some of those afflicted. They really can’t help some outbursts. I worked with one accomplished administrator who sometimes forgot her medication. She had no idea what she was saying or doing when that happened.

