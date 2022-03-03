Media Fodder: J6 Committee Accuses DJT of Committing Crimes AGAIN

Former President Trump may have committed a crime in his effort to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified, the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday evening.

That’s how The Hill begins the report. That’s a very biased opening.

The J6 committee has been looking for a crime and began the probe Beria-style without any evidence of a crime having been committed.

They are using this new filing to force Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman to provide documents protected by presidential privilege.

Eastman is the legal eagle who drafted the strategy for the change in the certification of the Electoral College vote. In his legal opinion, it could be done in the way then-President Trump requested it is done.

THEY’RE GOING FOR OBSTRUCTION AS USUAL

The panel said that Trump and Eastman had worked together to try to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of the Electoral College votes. The Hill, with the utmost bias, put it this way: to obstruct Congress’s certification of the Electoral College votes.

“Had this effort succeeded, the electoral count would have been obstructed, impeded, influenced, and (at the very least) delayed, all without any genuine legal justification and based on the false pretense that the election had been stolen. There is no genuine question that the President and Plaintiff attempted to accomplish this specific illegal result,” the committee wrote in its filing.

The committee also claims it “has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Anything can be made into an obstruction charge. It’s like the perjury trap. It’s the obstruction trap.

The President followed a legal opinion.

THEY FILED IN RESPONSE TO EASTMAN’S LAWSUIT

There is nothing new here but the media pretends it is new information. It’s the usual allegations. They filed in response to Eastman’s lawsuit seeking to block the J6 subpoena due to Executive Privilege.

J6ers are attempting to say it was a legal opinion contrived to commit a crime.

The Hill claims the extraordinary claim proves the depth of evidence. Does it? How?

WHERE’S THE EVIDENCE?

They say it does and base it on the fact that some Trump officials opposed the plan. Additionally, their ‘evidence’ includes heated emails exchanged between Eastman and White House Counsel Greg Jacob. Jacob called Eastman a “serpent in his [Trump’s] ear.”

That’s an opinion, not evidence.

The J6ers are also accusing the former President of committing crimes over and over without due process.

People should be very wary of this process and the motives of the 100% Trump-hating committee.

“Respectfully it was gravely, gravely irresponsible for you to entice the President with an academic theory that had no legal viability, and that you well know would lose before any judge who decided the case,” Jacob wrote.

Okay, that’s his opinion.

THEY’RE TRYING TO USE THE 5TH AMENDMENT TO MAKE EASTMAN LOOK BAD

The Hill also reports that the J6ers included a deposition with Eastman where he invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times as if that somehow indicts him.

The Fifth Amendment exists for everyone for good reason. It is part of our Constitution and DOES NOT indicate guilt. Democrats use it constantly. Eastman is trying to protect Presidential Privilege.

Charles Burnham, an attorney for Eastman, said the Trump attorney “has a responsibility to protect client confidences, even at great personal risk and expense.”

“The Select Committee has responded to Dr. Eastman’s efforts to discharge this responsibility by accusing him of criminal conduct. Because this is a civil matter, Dr. Eastman will not have the benefit of the Constitutional protections normally afforded to those accused by their government of criminal conduct. Nonetheless, we look forward to responding in due course.”

OPINION

Here’s another opinion. The election was fraudulent. Unsecured Zuckerboxes were everywhere and there was no chain of custody. Laws were changed at the last minute, at times by officials not empowered to do so, and they all favored Biden. Sloppy counting and irregularities abounded. We now know a lot more, including the fact that ballot harvesters operated illegally in Georgia.

Trump believed the election was a fraud and he had every reason to believe it was. He did not scheme. He used the law to question it and did so in the open. All the Republicans wanted, in general, was a delay to consider it. Perhaps nothing more would have happened. It’s likely that nothing more would have happened.

The Left wants to charge DJT with a thought crime.

