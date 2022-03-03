Read the 1st Pfizer Document Released

By
M Dowling
-
0

Pfizer released the first of reams of available documents relating to the BioNTech vaccine. It is being interpreted by laypeople on social media, and they could well be wrong. So, wait for the reviews to come in. Also, keep in mind that VAERs is highly inaccurate.

We don’t have a doctor lined up to interpret it yet, but Reuters, for what they’re worth, did a partial fact-checked it here.

The document can be read below, after the tweet.

5.3.6 Postmarketing Experience by MaurA on Scribd

This Is Interesting


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply