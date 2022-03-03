Read the 1st Pfizer Document Released

Pfizer released the first of reams of available documents relating to the BioNTech vaccine. It is being interpreted by laypeople on social media, and they could well be wrong. So, wait for the reviews to come in. Also, keep in mind that VAERs is highly inaccurate.

We don’t have a doctor lined up to interpret it yet, but Reuters, for what they’re worth, did a partial fact-checked it here.

The document can be read below, after the tweet.

Pfizer releases its list of vaccine side effects. Wow. Pfizer wanted you to wait till 2085 to know that the vaccine you took has 9 PAGES of side effects. Start with page 30. I’ve never seen anything like it. Complete document here: https://t.co/b23dEPrAzh pic.twitter.com/RtCoJlDQa4 — ЯΞD PILL LΞD 🔎 (@Red_Pill_Led) March 2, 2022

5.3.6 Postmarketing Experience by MaurA on Scribd

This Is Interesting

Perhaps this doctor should read the BLA document from the FDA to Pfizer because based on that document, the safety trials won’t be finished until the end of 2023 for this age group https://t.co/NOu78CxYrc pic.twitter.com/jMVCvcun5F — Dr. Dick L. Ong (@Jerry_MP14) February 19, 2022

