Media Hides the COV Rebellion in the Western World

By
M D
-
0

The number 1 tennis star in the world stood up to the Australian fascists and lost but his message was not lost. If nothing else, Novak Djokovic’s battle shows that the last two years was more about control than our health. He has to be the healthiest man on the planet but that didn’t matter one whit to the Orwellian officials.

Novak Djokovic is deported.

Lara Logan said we are being fed lies by the media.

Battles are going on around the world, but the media won’t tell you about them.

Canada is a disaster.

This Orwellian warning about not going out from 10 to 5 a.m. sounds more like Nazi Germany than Canada. The English comes in about midway.


