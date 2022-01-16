Media Hides the COV Rebellion in the Western World

The number 1 tennis star in the world stood up to the Australian fascists and lost but his message was not lost. If nothing else, Novak Djokovic’s battle shows that the last two years was more about control than our health. He has to be the healthiest man on the planet but that didn’t matter one whit to the Orwellian officials.

Lara Logan said we are being fed lies by the media.

A glimpse of the real picture in Australia – they are not all bowing to the madness. Worth watching to understand what we are not being told/shown by those whose interests are served by isolating & censoring us. https://t.co/qHpLzsGzHv — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 16, 2022

Battles are going on around the world, but the media won’t tell you about them.

France🇫🇷

UK🇬🇧

Germany🇩🇪

Italy🇮🇹

Australia🇦🇺

New Zealand🇳🇿

Canada🇨🇦

USA🇺🇸

Spain🇪🇸

Netherlands🇳🇱

Switzerland🇨🇭

Austria🇦🇹

And many more. Thousands of people protest against vaccine passports every week. But the media won’t tell you. Here is a reminder.pic.twitter.com/ym9zDzeTQ7 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) January 16, 2022

Canada is a disaster.

This Orwellian warning about not going out from 10 to 5 a.m. sounds more like Nazi Germany than Canada. The English comes in about midway.

Not North Korea. Not China. Not Australia. This is Canada. It’s like something out of a movie. pic.twitter.com/PjHuK2qlTH — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 2, 2022

“It’s for your safety”

…from the country formerly known as Canada https://t.co/xbTG58IzJY — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) January 15, 2022

CANADA – Health officials admit they secretly accessed the mobile phone location data of 87% of Canadians to spy on them during the pandemic. With no consent. Did this happen here? I want to know!#Covid_19

pic.twitter.com/T1KKEMSKUN — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 15, 2022

