Malik Faisal Akram, 44, is a British citizen who traveled to Colleyville, Texas from Britain days ago and took a Rabbi and three Jewish worshippers hostage for 11 hours in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

The terrorist had spent a decade in prison fifteen years ago and might have gotten the weapon that he used in a homeless shelter. He was shot and killed after the FBI got the hostages out or they got themselves out.

Akram demanded the release of terrorist Lady Al Qaeda who is in a prison near the synagogue.

Biden’s FBI agent Matt De Sarno doesn’t know the motive for the attack. He said the terror attack in a synagogue on the Sabbath demanding a terrorist’s release had nothing to do with the Jewish community. So, the synagogue was just a coincidence according to the Biden agents.

Akram traveled from Britain and ended up in this small synagogue. And the investigation has a global reach, beyond Britain.

The FBI also said no one else appears to be involved.

His brother Gulbar Abram helped the FBI from Britain and spoke to his brother during the siege. He said his brother had mental problems.

However, Akram knew enough to pack his backpack with explosives according to some reports.

Some reports said the hostages got themselves out, not the FBI.

The White House is also ‘closely monitoring’ the situation, according to ABC’s Erielle Reshef.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesman said: ‘Thanks to the courageous work of state, local and federal law enforcement, four Americans who were held hostage at a Texas synagogue will soon be home with their families. I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages. We are sending love and strength to the members of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, and the Jewish community.

‘There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against antisemitism and against the rise of extremism in this country. That is who we are, and tonight, the men and women of law enforcement made us all proud.’

The hate comes from the White House. What rise in extremism is he talking about? The only extremism he talks about is the alleged white supremacist extremism.

