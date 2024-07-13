Democrats Block the SAVE Act to Keep Non-Citizens from Voting

Sen. Mike Lee called for the Senate to act on the SAVE Act, recently passed by the House. “Federal elections are only for U.S. citizens,” Lee declared.

However, the legislation faced opposition when it was brought to the Senate floor.

Despite Lee’s efforts to push for immediate passage, Senate Democrats objected to the bill.

“I just called up the SAVE Act on the Senate floor, seeking its immediate passage to ensure that only U.S. citizens will be able to vote in November. Dems objected. There’s only one “downside” to passing it: It’ll stop noncitizens from voting,” he wrote.

“Democrats just blocked the SAVE Act in the Senate. They don’t want to stop illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in American elections,” he wrote in another post.

“Why?”

“This is deeply concerning, considering that a recent study showed that noncitizens have ample openings to vote illegally. It found that anywhere from 10% to 27% of noncitizens are registered to vote, and 5% to 13% of noncitizens do actually vote in presidential elections, no less,” said Sen. Lee on the Senate floor.

“Across the nation, instances abound where states have inadvertently facilitated this very crisis. From unsolicited voter registration forms being mailed out to noncitizens to driver’s licenses issued without adequate checks, practices relying merely on the honesty of illegal aliens have opened up the floodgates to voter fraud.”

Democrats just blocked the SAVE Act in the Senate. They don’t want to stop illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in American elections. Why? pic.twitter.com/TIm3fWPHCx — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 11, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee called for Republicans to attach it to the next continuing resolution.

The fight is on. We are going to protect American voters. We are going to pass the SAVE Act. https://t.co/Tbimw7KA6A — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 12, 2024