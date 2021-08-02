‘Oppressed’ Olympic athlete twerked for the cameras after losing the Gold

















We had a twerker at the Olympics. A vulgar US athlete decided that shaking her booty before the world while in Tokyo would be a good idea.

Twerker, US Shot Putter Raven Saunders, who is an aggressive lesbian and a radical social and political activist, twerked for the cameras after failing to win the Gold.

The Olympics thinks she’s an icon.

The cameras cut out once they realized she was twerking.

Many see her behavior as unbecoming and embarrassing. Our leftist athletes are making fools of us. Is there anything the far left doesn’t ruin?

We wrote about Saunders yesterday. She won a Silver medal and when she went up on stage, she made an ‘x’ over her head with her wrists. The ‘x’ stands for the alleged intersection of where all oppressed people meet.

Yeah, she looks real oppressed. Someone has been starving her.

Related















