Media: Saying Biden’s Starting WW3 Is “Baseless,” a “Wild Conspiracy Theory”

The Independent claims that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has baselessly suggested that President Joe Biden may be trying to start a nuclear war in Europe before he leaves office to sabotage Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

They claim she is spreading the “wild conspiracy theory.”

The Independent is referencing Rep. Greene’s response to conservative influencer Mario Nawfal on the Russia-Ukraine war with his post that read: “WTF: U.S WANTS TO ARM UKRAINE WITH NUKES BEFORE BIDEN LEAVES?!

However, there is no evidence at all to suggest he is seeking to escalate the war for domestic political gain or has any intention of returning nuclear weapons to the former Soviet satellite state for the first time in three decades – a move that Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev has warned would invite a direct retaliation from Moscow.

The New York Times claimed he might give nuclear weapons back. The media is now trying desperately to walk it back, claiming anonymous sources, but the Times did writ it.

Additionally, Biden gave long-range missiles to Russia. They can reach deep into Russia. It’s a red line for Russia.

Now, as a lame duck who can’t even speak legibly, he is definitely escalating.

But, no problem, he’s not trying to start WW3.

Here is Joe Biden saying if we sent advanced weapons to Ukraine, it would start World War III, and this is why you can’t trust US media:

VIDEO: Biden Says Sending Advanced Weapons To Ukraine Will Start “World War III” WATCH/SHARE THE LIVE STREAM HERE:https://t.co/e60j44Yhu9 pic.twitter.com/2pWOlOPSBP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 21, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email