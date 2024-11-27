Elon Musk Jumps Into Case to Save Dr. Haim Who Blew the Whistle on Castrations of 11-Year-Olds

Elon Musk is jumping into the case of Dr. Eithan Haim to save him from the weaponized government. Dr. Haim is a whistleblower about the terrible things they were doing to children in the name of gender ideology.

Houston Doctor Eithan Haim blew the whistle on a Houston hospital for unlawfully chemically and surgically castrating children as young as 11 years old. Biden’s DOJ is attempting to put him in prison for ten years on four felony charges for reporting this horrendous practice.

He told the truth about a practice that is now illegal.

The indictment claims he wanted to cause malicious harm to Texas Children’s Hospital.

He also faces a $250,000 fine. The FBI conducted the investigation, and Assistant US Attorney Tina Ansari is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors Say He Is Bullying Them

Elon Musk said X Corp filed to oppose the gag order imposed on Dr. Haim. The filing says the only purpose is to keep the doctor from complaining. The government claims Dr. Haim’s criticism is equivalent to “online bullying of prosecutors.”

Are they serious? Prosecutors are whining about being criticized? These prosecutors have all the power, and Dr. Haim has no power. They are sealing their filings and preventing Dr. Haim from speaking and defending himself.

This lone doctor has little power, but free speech is his power, and they are taking it away. The DOJ is corrupt as Hell.

Whistleblower Dr. @EithanHaim tells me he has no regrets being indicted by Biden’s DOJ after exposing trans medical programs at Texas Children’s Hospital: “We sacrificed everything we have. But what you gain back is something so much greater.” pic.twitter.com/YZsjtHcndl — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 17, 2024

Elon Musk is joining based on the 1st Amendment. The filing said X is the town square, and every poster is a reporter.

BREAKING: @X Has Filed An Intervention In The Dr. @EithanHaim Criminal Case After The Biden Regime DOJ Attempted To Gag Haim & His Lawyer Over Their Political Prosecution Of Haim For Blowing The Whistle On A Texas Hospital Illegally Gender Transitioning Minor Children. pic.twitter.com/2NZ8ifZAZ8 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) November 26, 2024

Great analysis from @ProfMJCleveland on the DOJ’s corrupt gag order and their unjust pursuit to limit my first amendment rights. Thankful for Harmeet Dhillon @pnjaban , @Not_the_Bee, and X Corp @elonmusk for standing up for regular guys like me. https://t.co/fvutPGMrC3 pic.twitter.com/KeF7dBhRdb — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) November 27, 2024

