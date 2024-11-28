Trump Has a Key Agreement and He’s Not Even in Office

President Trump announced via Truth Social that he had a “wonderful” and “very productive” conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He announced that illegal alien migrants would no longer be permitted to cross Mexico to enter the United States.

Donald Trump is not even in office and has reached an important agreement.

It will be a great first step. They also discussed stopping drugs and the US consumption of drugs.

That threat of tariffs went a long way.

Donald Trump will also advertise the danger of fentanyl.

“I will be working on a large scale United States Advertising Campaign, explaining how bad Fentanyl is for people to use – Millions of lives being so needlessly destroyed. By the time the Campaign is over, everyone will know how really bad the horror of this Drug is,” he wrote on Truth Social.

