“Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe,” Olaf Scholz told Ukraine’s President Zelensky. However, he did not give Volodymyr Zelensky what he wanted.

The soon-to-be-gone German chancellor, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning after a nine-hour journey by special train, announced further arms deliveries worth €650 million ($684 million) by the end of December to bolster Ukraine’s defense against Russia, including battle tanks, missiles, drones, and air defense systems.

He evaded the question of NATO, which is wise since it’s Russian President Putin’s final red line. He won’t tolerate NATO on his border.

He gave them a lot of aid but no Taurus missiles.

Zelensky’s two urgent Ukrainian requests – for an invitation to join the NATO alliance and for deliveries of long-range German-made Taurus cruise missiles – remain unfulfilled.

Zelensky knows they would lead to World War III. He doesn’t care.

At the 2023 and 2024 meetings referenced by Scholz, NATO countries only reaffirmed that Ukraine should eventually become a member of the Western Defence Alliance. NATO countries have not offered Ukraine a concrete timeline or detailed conditions for joining.

And the German chancellor yet again reiterated his refusal to send Taurus missiles at a joint press conference with Zelensky, stressing his contention that arming Ukraine with long-range weapons risks an escalation with Russia.

NATO was supposed to be a North Atlantic defensive alliance. It keeps expanding with countries that can’t even hold their own weight. Even Germany said they couldn’t defend themselves. Still, Germany, like other members, doesn’t pay their agreed-to percentage to the Alliance.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email