Corrupt media begins Hunter Biden’s makeover as a victim

Hunter Biden is reportedly in the midst of signing a deal to be represented as an artist by Georges Bergès Gallery in New York City with a solo exhibition in the works for next year, according to sources who spoke to Page Six.

Vanity Fair writes that he creates his work with a metal straw he uses to blow alcohol ink onto Japanese Yupo paper, creating abstract layers of colors and concentric circles. Painting “puts my energy toward something positive,” Biden explained. “It keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn’t be.”

Then he portrays himself as the poor little victim.

He says, “The one thing I have left is my art. It’s the one thing they can’t take away from me or conflate with anything else.”

Our media doesn’t question this sleight of hand, pushing the blame on others. They truly are corrupt — very.

Joe Biden defended his son this week as the “smartest man I know.” Hunter was kicked out of the Navy for heavy cocaine use, was sued by a stripper for paternity, and he won’t pay child support. Hunter is currently under investigation for his sketchy business dealings and obvious influence peddling.

There has been nothing but softball interviews. Everything that exposes their influence peddling is just an attack by Republicans. As for Joe, he says all he wants is to better the country. What, like he’s done for the past nearly fifty years? Name one thing, outside of selling us out to communists!

#CBSEveningNews shows @StephenAtHome empathizing w/ Biden: “As a father I…admire that. But in terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who will be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it’s about family?” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2uZenvGi1V — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) December 17, 2020