Media’s Raging Anti-White Racism: “Little Murderous White Supremacist”

The Left is determined to destroy American’s right to self-defense, at least as it concerns white people. They’re abusing an 18-year old to make their point.

The ultimate goal is to tear down the justice system and every principle developed over hundreds of years.

The hate and the racism are vicious and it’s media-driven, aided by communists in Biden’s Brownshirt army.

Racist MSNBC host

Racist Tiffany Cross called Rittenhouse a “little murderous White supremacist without any evidence that he is a supremacist:

No Black people were shot. Three criminals who support the hard left were shot while attacking Kyle Rittenhouse. Despite the verdict and the possibility of multiple DEFAMATION suits Rittenhouse can file, the lying media is doubling down.

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross calls Kyle Rittenhouse “little murderous white supremacist” Her guest then goes on a racist rant about white people being in favor of violence pic.twitter.com/6Vxw0sx6lG — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 21, 2021

Nothing More Frightening Than Angry White Men

CNN’s John Blake is a committed race-baiting racist. He wrote in an article out today that what most frightens him are “angry White men.”

“There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man,” Blake wrote in an analysis posted Saturday after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted.

His evidence is the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the violence in Charlottesville which was partly caused by Antifa and Black Lives Matter going to a right-wing march.

“Race is an inescapable theme that runs through all the trials. At the center of each are White men who are accused of using unjustified violence, either against an unarmed Black man or during racial protests,” he wrote.

He forgets to mention that 90% of the murders of Black men are by other Black men. More than half of the murders in this country are by Black men.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Tries to Make It About Anti-Semitism

Joy Reid claims that the 2 people killed by Rittenhouse were Jewish. There’s zero evidence of that. They’re so desperate to make this racial, but they can’tpic.twitter.com/BW1ivWQbla — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 21, 2021

The Chicago Sun-Times and White Privilege

The Sun-Times says that the message from the Rittenhouse verdict is that if you are White and believe Black Lives Matter, your life is worth nothing.

“Don’t get involved with social justice reform. Don’t protest senseless police killings. Just sit back and enjoy your white privilege. If you take to the streets with the Black Lives Matter crowd, you might end up dead. And we’re going to do everything possible to make sure your killer walks free.”

In other words, young white people, if you believe that Black lives matter, your life means nothing.

That is so twisted, it’s not worth rebutting. The facts of the story are completely skewed by corrupt and dishonest media. The three criminals who were shot were violent Antifa who were burning down Kenosha. The Sun-Times claims the first man shot and killed, Joseph Rosenbaum was just mentally ill, but, in fact, he sexually molested 11 boys, ages 9-11, and raped five of them. He spent more than ten years in prison. He was very violent the night he died and was the only one who appeared racist. He was calling everyone a “n—er.”

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Says White Boys Can Now Kill Anyone

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson says the Rittenhouse verdict has given the approval for white boys and men to take AR-15s and shoot and kill anyone “with a Black Lives Matter bumper sticker” and even an entire “youth group…outside the local Target chanting, ‘Black Lives Matter'” pic.twitter.com/r0bxzieQcZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2021

Black Lives Matter wants Rittenhouse tried again:

Black Lives Matter is calling for the Feds to recharge Kyle Rittenhouse with murder. They apparently don’t like double jeopardy either. Black Lives Matter activist Troy Gaston told Breitbart News that the federal government should file murder charges against Kyle Rittenhouse. Gaston’s comments to Breitbart followed a speech at a “Stop White Supremacy!” rally in Chicago on Saturday. He’s repeating Rep. Jerry Nadler’s views.

The lunatics are running the asylum:

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three white violent criminals who were agitating for black people to burn down their own neighborhoods. Black Lives Matter shouldn’t be protesting, they should be giving Rittenhouse a medal. #BLM https://t.co/OrJS2m9EPW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 21, 2021

Black Lives Matter is just about communism, as is Antifa.

Black Lives Matter protest against the Rittenhouse verdict in Chicago. Crowd chants “the only solution is Communist revolution”

lol pic.twitter.com/hFkGItVTyU — Shifu Ugincii (@Ugincii) November 20, 2021

Any excuse for violence and looting.

Looting gangs in the Bay Area of California appear to have organized looting sprees on & after the #Rittenhouse verdict, believing they could take advantage of #BLM protests. Looters in two dozen vehicles raid the Walnut Creek Nordstrom of designer bags: pic.twitter.com/nggdHqEksl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2021

Overall quiet night in terms of Rittenhouse verdict riots. Things die down quickly without elections. Though, one particular city is seeing random looting action tonight — San Francisco. 25 cars block street and loot Nordstrom.pic.twitter.com/tZagnphrmS — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 21, 2021

