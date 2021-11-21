Rittenhouse in Good Spirits and Alan Dershowitz Offers to Help Him Sue CNN

















After the Kyle Rittenhouse “not guilty” verdict Friday, former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann announced Sunday afternoon that he “just got off the phone” with the acquitted teen who is “in great spirits.”

“Just got off the phone with Kyle. He’s in great spirits!” Sandmann tweeted.

In an op-ed for The Daily Mail, Nicholas Sandmann encouraged Kyle Rittenhouse to hold the media accountable for labeling him a “white supremacist” and murderer without knowing the facts.

“From my own experience, the death threats, the feeling of no future ahead, and that millions of people hate you, is enough to alter you in many concrete ways and permanently,” he told Sean Hannity on his show this past week.

OFFER TO HELP KYLE RITTENHOUSE SUE CNN

On Friday evening, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz offered to share his own personal research of CNN’s slanderous coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse so the 18-year old can sue them.

“All three of us agree that based on the law and evidence in this case, it was the right outcome. What do you think?” Hannity asked Dershowitz.

“Critics and people who support the conviction just heard a different case,” Dershowitz began.

“They heard a case of white supremacists crossing state lines with an AR-15 who had no business being in the place that he went to. He was not chased and had no fear for his life. That’s what CNN told their viewers. I hope that Rittenhouse sues CNN,” he continued.

“I will make an offer. I will share my research about CNN with Rittenhouse and his lawyers. I am suing CNN because they totally distorted and edited a tape of my defense of President Trump. They have a history of distorting facts to present a narrative. I think that you have to distinguish between opinions and facts. You can’t see somebody for calling Rittenhouse a vigilante. That’s an opinion. You can sue them for saying he crossed state lines with an illegal weapon or he was a white supremacist. I am a strong supporter of the First Amendment that CNN and others have to be held accountable for lying about individuals and creating an expectation of a conviction in a case where there was no possibility of a conviction for anybody who saw the trial live on television,” he added.

