Are any of these leftists capable of thinking for themselves? If you read the tweets below, you won’t think so.
The identical tweets are as creepy as hell. The Leftists obviously network and get their Joseph Goebbels talking points regularly.
The media and other corporations also network and act as one as we have been informed. Look at what they did during the elections – click the link.
These communist-leaning control freaks think they will be the elite and untouched by the destruction they have caused. Democrats don’t believe in self-defense, due process, facts, or innocent until proven guilty. They only know they want Kyle Rittenhouse in prison for life for shooting three leftist criminals attacking him.
They do believe in Kaepernick who hates the country that enabled him to become very rich.
This is creepy as hell. pic.twitter.com/THf6lXo83E
— Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) November 21, 2021
You’re always in good company if Marc Lamont Hill believes something… NOT…EVER
I want America rid of Democrats.
They should watch a Yuri Bezmenov video and get remoralized.
“[T]he useful idiots, the leftists who are idealistically believing in the beauty of the Soviet socialist or Communist or whatever system, when they get disillusioned, they become the worst enemies. That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made the point: never bother with leftists. Forget about these political prostitutes. Aim higher. […] They serve a purpose only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in the United States: all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed any more. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power—obviously they get offended—they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot.”
― Yuri Bezmenov