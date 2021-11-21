















Are any of these leftists capable of thinking for themselves? If you read the tweets below, you won’t think so.

The identical tweets are as creepy as hell. The Leftists obviously network and get their Joseph Goebbels talking points regularly.

The media and other corporations also network and act as one as we have been informed. Look at what they did during the elections – click the link.

These communist-leaning control freaks think they will be the elite and untouched by the destruction they have caused. Democrats don’t believe in self-defense, due process, facts, or innocent until proven guilty. They only know they want Kyle Rittenhouse in prison for life for shooting three leftist criminals attacking him.

They do believe in Kaepernick who hates the country that enabled him to become very rich.

This is creepy as hell. pic.twitter.com/THf6lXo83E — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) November 21, 2021

