Medical ASSNs Will Revoke Licenses of Doctors Who WrongSpeak

















Officials at Stonybrook Hospital on Long Island aren’t satisfied with firing nurses who refuse to get vaccinated. They are trying to strip them of their licenses. That’s a level of evil ideology we haven’t seen exhibited so blatantly until Joe Biden became ‘President.’ [See the letter below]

Apparently, doctors are suffering the same unprecedented assault.

If I didn’t know about Stony Brook, I might not believe the following, but I do believe it.

Three medical associations are threatening to revoke the license of doctors who dare to speak out against the vaccine for the China Wuhan Virus.

The American Board of Pediatrics, American Board of Family Medicine, and American Board of Internal Medicine support the Federation of State Medical Boards’ decision. They stated, that all boards should revoke or suspend the license and certification of doctors who question the safety of the experimental COVID-19 jabs.

If true, this is fascism and it’s terrorism.

On Thursday, September 9, the American Board of Pediatrics, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the American Board of Internal Medicine released a joint statement supporting the Federation of State Medical Boards’ (FSMB) July 29 decision that all boards should revoke or suspend the license and certification of doctors who question the safety of the experimental COVID-19 jabs.

“We at the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) support FSMB’s position. We also want all physicians certified by our Boards to know that such unethical or unprofessional conduct may prompt their respective Boards to take action that could put their certification at risk,” the three boards wrote in their statement.

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) – a national organization representing all American medical boards that license and discipline physicians, including the ABFM, ABIM, and ABP, released their now supported position in a statement published on July 29.

The way the Federation of State Medical Boards, which oversees each state medical board and grants each medical license, phrases it is to tell members if they are giving out “misinformation,” they could lose their license, the Defender reports.

The censorship is very alarming.

You Vill talk favorably about the vaccine. Pfizer is untouchable.

The Stony Brook letter:

