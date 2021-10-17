Haitian Gang Kidnaps Missionaries as Anonymous Haitians Pour Into US

















As more than a hundred thousand anonymous Haitians pour into the US without vetting, some of their countrymen are kidnapping Americans in Haiti. Missionaries from Ohio are the latest to be kidnapped by these dangerous marauders.

These gangs are everywhere in Haiti, and you can be sure some, perhaps many, are pouring into the US to colonize new territory for criminal enterprises.

A quick message was sent from one of those kidnapped asked, “Please pray for us!! We are being held hostage.”

“This is a special prayer alert,” the one-minute message said. “Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”

Sixteen American missionaries plus a Canadian citizen including five children were kidnapped by the armed gang members in Haiti. As the abduction was ongoing, one abductee sent the secret WhatsApp message.

The group of Christian missionaries and their family members were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Saturday. This took place in the La Trembley area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Officials say the group — which includes 16 Americans, a Canadian, and several children — were kidnapped while leaving an orphanage in Croix des Bouquets.

US News reports: Last month, a deacon was killed in front of a church in the capital of Port-au-Prince, and his wife was kidnapped, one of dozens of people who have been abducted in recent months.

There were at least 328 kidnappings reported to Haitian police in the first eight months of 2021. It represented an increase of more than one hundred.

According to US News, gangs have been accused of kidnapping schoolchildren, doctors, police officers, busloads of passengers and others as they grow more powerful. In April, a man who claimed to be the gang leader of the 400 Mawozo told a radio station that they were the ones responsible for kidnapping five priests, two nuns, and three relatives of one of the priests that month. They were later released.

The missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport near Carrefour Boen and La Tremblay 17 on the road to Ganthier.

The US government — the one that left thousands of Americans behind in Afghanistan — is aware of the kidnapping reports. Officials at the American embassy are reportedly “working to see what can be done.”

The gang, 400 Mawozo also kidnapped another group of five priests and two nuns earlier this year as they traveled to Ganthier in April, keeping them hostage for almost three weeks.

The Mawozo carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities.

THE LEADER IS A HEARTLESS MONSTER

Nearly a year ago, Haitian police issued a wanted poster for the gang’s alleged leader, Wilson Joseph. The charges included murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, auto theft, and the hijacking of trucks carrying goods. He goes by the nickname “Lanmò Sanjou,” which means “death doesn’t know which day it’s coming.”

Joseph has posted videos detailing the alleged crimes the gang has committed.

Once, the gang opened fire on a small bus carrying several passengers and killed an infant. Wilson said it was not their fault because the bus driver refused to stop. In a more recent video, he appears holding a bottle of alcohol surrounded by heavily armed men. Another video from June shows people inside a church fleeing as gunfire erupted outside on a Saturday morning. The gang allegedly raided the area and setting cars on fire.

A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.

Violence spiraled after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

