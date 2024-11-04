Medical Report on Boxer Imane Khelif Shows He Is a Male

Reduxx Magazine obtained a French medical report of Algerian boxer and pseudo Olympian Imane Khelif. It showed he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, and a micropenis. He stole women’s medals after beating up multiple women on his way to the title.

Leftists and the media defended him as he robbed women of their honors and financial rewards.

Democrats hate women.

The report was drafted in June of 2023 via a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, Algeria.

Drafted by expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young, the report reveals that Khelif is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a disorder of sexual development that is only found in biological males.

Children with this disorder are often mistaken for females until adolescence.

Read the details in Reduxx, but the bottom line is he’s a he. I’m sorry he has this problem, but this doesn’t make him a woman.