Clown World Election Posts

A California voter exposed how easy it is to cast a vote illegally in the Golden State without any form of ID.

Jordan Henry recorded a video of himself in Glendale entering a polling station to cast his vote. As an experiment, he refused to confirm any of his identification information with a polling official and even teased her that the information could be wrong.

The polling official responded, “I mean, I take your word for it — it’s California.”

It would actually be pretty funny if it weren’t so wrong.

California is the most corrupt voting system in the US. When I voted in Glendale CA today, I refused to confirm my information was accurate, but the polling officials still had to trust me and issue a ballot. I asked the polling official to check my ID, and she simply said, “I… pic.twitter.com/cJIg24QXlR — Jordan Henry (@irrationalhenry) November 3, 2024

Then there is Nevada. Nevada will take a week to count its votes. There is nothing suspicious about that.

They have the same population as Long Island; we count our votes by election night.

NBC says Nevada will take at least a week to count all of their votes. Nevada has a population of just over 3 million. India’s population is almost 1.5 billion and in their elections they count their votes in ONE DAY. America’s elections are a joke.pic.twitter.com/2f1jvXchro — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2024

In the next clip, a Democrat finds that her first vote for a Republican was rejected. What are the chances? It got worse, and it scared her.

She doesn’t say why Democrats showed up at her house, but they did.

Check your ballots.

She has always voted by mail in Nevada as a Democrat and has never had a single problem. This year she mailed in her ballot, but voted Republican for the first time ever, and her ballot was rejected. If you have already voted, please check to make sure that your ballot was… pic.twitter.com/SG2TIi5wyd — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 4, 2024

Here’s a strange and horrible thought: Liz Cheney as attorney general.

Whoppi Goldberg says to Liz Cheney that she wants her to be Kamala Harris’ Attorney General and that she would “feel a lot better with you leading the FBI or the CIA.” If you want Cheneys in control of foreign policy, vote for Kamala Harris.pic.twitter.com/k6HKDPniiu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2024

Don’t vote for RFK:

RFK Jr. has got a message for you: “No matter what state you live in, do NOT vote for me. Let’s get President Trump back in the White House and me to Washington so we can Make America Healthy Again, end the forever wars, and protect our civil liberties.” pic.twitter.com/hLMuidv5FX — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) November 4, 2024

Obama is lying again. He told the much-debunked Charlottesville lie again and ranted about the Muslim ban, which was a multi-nation ban, the same one he instituted.

Obama has always been willing to tell the most blatant, destructive lies when it benefits him politically. This is pure slander, and he knows it

pic.twitter.com/8kE7MmBOKx — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 3, 2024

Please don’t vote for this moron.

This is what happens when you don’t give her a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/yVeWP6CngS — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 4, 2024

Trump is our only shot at saving America.

Trump just dropped his most chilling closing ad of 2024 Wow. pic.twitter.com/gFBBogjdMV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2024