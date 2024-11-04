Clown World Election Posts

M DOWLING
A California voter exposed how easy it is to cast a vote illegally in the Golden State without any form of ID.

Jordan Henry recorded a video of himself in Glendale entering a polling station to cast his vote. As an experiment, he refused to confirm any of his identification information with a polling official and even teased her that the information could be wrong.

The polling official responded, “I mean, I take your word for it — it’s California.”

It would actually be pretty funny if it weren’t so wrong.

Then there is Nevada. Nevada will take a week to count its votes. There is nothing suspicious about that.

They have the same population as Long Island; we count our votes by election night.

In the next clip, a Democrat finds that her first vote for a Republican was rejected. What are the chances? It got worse, and it scared her.

She doesn’t say why Democrats showed up at her house, but they did.

Check your ballots.

Here’s a strange and horrible thought: Liz Cheney as attorney general.

Don’t vote for RFK:

Obama is lying again. He told the much-debunked Charlottesville lie again and ranted about the Muslim ban, which was a multi-nation ban, the same one he instituted.

Please don’t vote for this moron.

Trump is our only shot at saving America.


