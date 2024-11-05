There Seems to Be a Lot of Iranian Moles in the White House

John Shindler* discussed the Iranian ties of Robert Malley, Phil Gordon, Mahar Bitar, and Ariane Tabatabai on his substack. Shindler wonders why people cozy with America’s enemies have top secret clearances.

The real mystery here is why the Biden White House, like the Obama administration before it, is crawling with Iranian agents and their apologists. Counterintelligence seems to exist only in theory for Team OBH, at least when Iran is involved. People who are known to be cuddly with America’s enemies shouldn’t be eligible for TOP SECRET security clearances, much less top national security jobs, Shindler writes.

The next potential spy is deeply alarming:

Counterspies inside the Beltway tell me that another suspected Friend of Tehran was recently unmasked, and the implications of this case are deeply alarming for U.S. national security.

His name is Lawrence W.K. Casselle, and he’s one of the top officials in the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service. Although little known to the public, DSS are Foggy Bottom’s cops, the federal agents who guard American diplomats abroad as well as foreign government dignitaries when they visit the U.S. Importantly, DSS also provides counterintelligence oversight to the State Dept.

Casselle became Deputy Assistant Director of DSS in May. Shindler’s counterintelligence agents told him he hooked up with a foreign woman who also happened to be an operative for Iranian intelligence.

It’s not known how compromised he is, and there isn’t much interest in Foggy Bottom to work on this aggressively. One of their rising stars could turn out to be a mole.

Casselle is a face of the new, less white, more diverse State Dept. In July, he appeared on a podcast where he extolled his adventures as a DSS agent. Since 2015, he’s been a State Dept. representative to the American Foreign Service Association, the professional association (and de facto union) for the Foreign Service, which has featured Casselle in its promotional material.

In his DSS position, he holds TOP SECRET-plus security clearances, while during his two-decade career, he’s held several jobs offering access to a wide array of U.S. intelligence secrets.

How many moles work in the Biden-Harris administration? This is worse than the China influence. It looks like spies are coming out of the woodwork in the White House.

Kash Patel also discussed the spies piling up in the White House:

* John Schindler is a security expert and former National Security Agency analyst and counterintelligence officer. A specialist in espionage and terrorism, he’s also been a Navy officer and a War College professor. He’s published four books and is on Twitter at @20committee.