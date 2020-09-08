Medieval BLM horde attacks McDonald’s black manager

A Black Lives Matter mob stormed into a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh this weekend. They screamed through bullhorns at employees and at diners. The store even had their BLM sign up.

The leader of the BLM mob started to threaten the black restaurant manager. The manager stood up to the thugs as they damaged the store and appeared ready to hurt him.

As we have repeatedly reported, Black Lives Matter, led by Marxist-trained women is a movement of criminals and terrorists who want to abuse people and commit crimes without any repercussions. They are getting away with it.

There aren’t as many of them as you think. The organizers travel about to stir up the masses, expecially the poor and gang kids.

#BlackLivesMatter is a movement of thugs and terrorists that wants to commit crime with impunity against all races. pic.twitter.com/znoP9Ne0Ks — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 7, 2020

Lorenzo Rulli (Shawn Green)* Mixed up his real name and his protestor name. — AntifaWatch.us (@AntifaWatch2) September 7, 2020

These lunatics travel from protest to protest.

Looks like Shawn Green (Lorenzo Rulli), the bipolar off his meds guy is terrorizing people at restaurants again – https://t.co/kE1PXAM7Nq Looks like Nique Craft too – previously arrested for riot and harassment in a similar incident – https://t.co/0JORxSve9l#pittsburghprotest https://t.co/a05caA1eNY pic.twitter.com/sBONzPWos4 — AntifaWatch.us (@AntifaWatch2) September 7, 2020

Here’s the Portland crew in New York City:

Another report from #nycprotests https://t.co/02UuSlLwDl Elliot Rucka (20) from #Portland was arrested on a felony riot charge. He’s the son of a New York Times best-selling comic book writer. Of the released names it’s 100% wealthy backgrounds.#RAM #NYC #riots pic.twitter.com/PAdDZ3Axn5 — AntifaWatch.us (@AntifaWatch2) September 7, 2020