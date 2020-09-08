Medieval BLM horde attacks McDonald’s black manager

By
M. Dowling
-
1

A Black Lives Matter mob stormed into a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh this weekend. They screamed through bullhorns at employees and at diners. The store even had their BLM sign up.

The leader of the BLM mob started to threaten the black restaurant manager. The manager stood up to the thugs as they damaged the store and appeared ready to hurt him.

As we have repeatedly reported, Black Lives Matter, led by Marxist-trained women is a movement of criminals and terrorists who want to abuse people and commit crimes without any repercussions. They are getting away with it.

There aren’t as many of them as you think. The organizers travel about to stir up the masses, expecially the poor and gang kids.

Watch:

These lunatics travel from protest to protest.

Here’s the Portland crew in New York City:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply