President verbally assaulted by Kamila (Comma la) & a CNN babe

The furthest left politician in Congress is also the second in line for the presidency if Joe Biden wins in November. She has come out against the vaccine for Coronavirus, ignoring the doctors and scientists.

As usual, she is lying about the President and the vaccine, politicizing everything. She ripped into the President but apparently the President isn’t allowed to go back at her. She accused him of not taking the virus seriously even though he put a travel ban on china in January and was assailed as a racist and xenophobe for it. Kamila then accused him of muzzling scientists. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the President did not muzzle them and he can say what he wants. Kamila needs to learn how to listen to the doctors.

Watch:

Kamala Harris on whether she’d trust a coronavirus vaccine endorsed by Trump (but not reputable public health experts): “He wants us to inject bleach. No, I will not take his word.” pic.twitter.com/GKMKaHBiLR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2020

Harris won’t listen to the scientists and doctors and decided to politicize the vaccine. Democrats are making the vaccine into a negative despite what the scientists say.

Watch:

President Trump today suggested Kamala Harris is sabotaging a prospective coronavirus vaccine for political ends. “She’s talking about disparaging a vaccine, so people don’t think the achievement was a great achievement,” Trump said https://t.co/c4jx6ECWwr pic.twitter.com/oLzM8QH1hA — POLITICO (@politico) September 7, 2020

Condescending CNN bimbo, angry at the President’s comeback, accused the President of lying and snidely corrected his pronunciation of Kamala’s name. Brooke Baldwin is a vicious hater.

She suggested he had no right to make the comments in a taxpayer-funded White House.

Baldwin was angry that he called Biden stupid, but, uh…he’s…okay…won’t go there.

The blonde ‘genius’ doesn’t think the President has the right to say what he says or to say it from the White House despite the vile invective he puts up with day and night from Democrats and the fake news media.

Watch:

“By the way, Mr. President, it is Kamala. Kamala Harris.”@BrookeBCNN addresses President Trump’s mispronunciation of the Democratic vice-presidential candidate’s first name. pic.twitter.com/ZUkQNyI1a9 — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2020